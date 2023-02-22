When worlds collide! There have been so many impressive collabs between musicians since 2023 began! From Dove Cameron and Khalid, to Ariana Grande and The Weeknd, keep reading for the most iconic collabs of the year (so far).

Dove and Khalid collaborated on a dark love song called, “We Go Down Together,” along with a hauntingly beautiful music video starring both singers in February 2023. The track is a slow ballad that serves as a dark love song about always being in love with a person, no matter the difficulties.

“This song is very personal and special to me,” said Dove in a statement. “Working with my friend Khalid on this record makes the experience all the more magical. I’ve been exploring different sonic palates as I write my debut album and finding new ways to give myself to my fans. This song and accompanying music video are like a little distilled love letter in a bottle. A song about a timeless love, the kind of love that makes you feel like you might be the only two people left on earth, and you wouldn’t even notice.”

Along with Dove and Khalid, another iconic duo are working together once again! Ariana and The Weeknd announced an upcoming remix of his 2016 song “Die For You” on February 21, with the “thank u, next” singer teasing a snippet of the track via TikTok. She captioned the video: “Wrote and recorded a verse for my friend after a 14 hour day on set. This certain exception had to be made … ”

The Weeknd reposted the video on his Instagram page, simply captioning the post with a smiling teary eyed emoji. The singers have yet to announce the release date of the song, along with any other details.

This isn’t the first, or second time that the pair have collaborated with one another. The first time being the 2014 track “Love Me Harder,” where they also starred in the music video together. Additionally, Ariana was featured on his 2021 track “Save Your Tears” and The Weeknd was featured on Ari’s 2020 album Positions, with “off the table.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see the most iconic collabs of 2023 so far.

