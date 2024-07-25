YouTube star MrBeast is cutting ties with former cohost Ava Kris Tyson following allegations that she groomed a minor.

“Over the last few days, I’ve become aware of the serious allegations of Ava Tyson’s behavior online and I am disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts. During that time, I have been focused on hiring an independent third party to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure I have all the facts,” he said, in a post shared with his 30.7 million X followers on Wednesday night.

Tyson has appeared in MrBeast videos since the beginning of his career, which garner hundreds of millions of views.

In his post to X, also announced he has hired a third party to conduct a “thorough investigation.”

“I’ve seen enough online and taken immediate action to remove Ava from the company, my channel, and any association with MrBeast,” he wrote in his statement on X. “I do not condone or support any of the inappropriate actions. I will allow the independent investigators the necessary time to conduct a comprehensive investigation and will take any further actions based on their findings.”

Prior to MrBeast’s statement, Tyson revealed that she was quitting “all things MrBeast,” while denying claims and writing in a post on X that she didn’t “want these accusations to impact the hundreds of people who work at MrBeast, which is why I have stepped away.”

In June, a video was uploaded to YouTube by a channel named Prism42, purportedly containing evidence of Tyson engaging in inappropriate online conversations with a minor. The video alleges that Tyson had a friendship with a 13-year-old boy, known as @LavaGS, when she was 20. It includes screenshots from X that supposedly show Tyson making lewd jokes with the minor. Prism also claims that when Lava was 16 years old, they met up with Tyson in a secluded area.

Both Tyson and Lava have denied the allegations brought up in the video.

“I never groomed anyone,” Tyson wrote on X. “The person who gets brought up in these accusations @LavaGS has vocally supported that they are false.”

For his part, Lava also denied the claims on X, calling them “massive lies.”

“Ava never did anything wrong and just made a few edgy jokes. I was never exploited or taken advantage of,” he wrote online. “This situation takes away from children who are actively being exploited everyday online. I am not a victim of anything being claimed in these videos or at all.”

