The nominations are in for the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards, and its dominated by women!

10 of the 11 artists with the most nominations for the 2024 MTV EMAs are women, with the only man who came close to the leaderboard being Kendrick Lamar, with four nods. That’s not all, but there’s more K-pop stars than ever who are nominated for one of MTV’s biggest award shows. So, whose nominated?

Keep reading for everything we know about the 2024 MTV EMAs, including how to watch, nominees and whose performing.

When are the 2024 MTV EMAs?

The 2024 MTV EMAs will take place on November 10, 2024.

The show will air from Co-op Live in Manchester, U.K. Last year’s ceremony was set for Nov. 5 in Paris, but was canceled due to the Israel–Hamas war, becoming the first EMAs to be canceled in its 30-year history.

Who is nominated for the 2024 MTV EMAs?

Naturally, Taylor Swift leads the nomination pool with seven nods, including best artist, best video, best pop and biggest fans. Fellow pop star girlies Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Charli XCX and Sabrina Carpenter are each tied for five nominations. Following closely behind with four nods are Ayra Starr, Beyoncé, Lamar, LISA, along with first-time nominees Chappell Roan and Tyla.

Meanwhile, the “Best K-Pop” category is stacked with some huge names — from BTS members Jimin and Jung Kook, to LE SSERAFIM, LISA, NewJeans and Stray Kids all going up for the award. However, LISA appears to be showing out the most for nominations among K-pop artists, as she’s also nominated for biggest fans, as well as best collaboration and best video, thanks to her collab with Rosalía on the track “New Woman.”

ICYMI, Lisa has had a pretty busy year, releasing hit singles “ROCKSTAR” and “New Woman,” and also is set to perform at the highly anticipated 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show later this year.

For the full list of nominees, keep scrolling! Scroll through our gallery below to uncover everything we know about the 2024 MTV EMAs.

