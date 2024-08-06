Get ready for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards! The iconic award show will return to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, this year. Keep reading to get details on the live show.

When Are the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards?

The show will air live on MTV on Tuesday, September 10 at 8 p.m. ET., and will be returning to New York and air live from the UBS Arena.

Beginning Tuesday, August 6, fans can vote for their favorite artists across 15 gender-neutral categories by visiting vote.mtv.com through Friday, August 30.

Voting for Best New Artist will remain active into the show on Tuesday, Sept. 10. Nominations for social categories will be announced at a later date.

Who Is Nominated at the 2024 MTV Video Music Award?

The nominees for the 2024 Video Music Awards were revealed on Tuesday, and this year’s categories are bursting with star power.

Leading the way is Taylor Swift, with an impressive 10 nominations, including nods for Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year.

Post Malone follows closely with nine nominations, while Ariana Grande, Eminem and Sabrina Carpenter each have six. Megan Thee Stallion and SZA are not far behind with five nominations each, and BLACKPINK’s LISA, Olivia Rodrigo and Teddy Swims each have four.

This year’s list also features 29 first-time nominees, including Benson Boone, Tyla, Chappell Roan, Jelly Roll and Victoria Monét.

