Based on the best-selling novel, the Prime Video original series My Lady Jane follows Lady Jane Grey (played by Emily Bader), who unexpectedly becomes queen, making her a target for dissenters. Set in an alternate fantasy Tudor world, this historical reimagining was released on June 24, 2024, to fans’ delight. So, will there be a season 2 of the show? Keep reading for what we know.

Will There Be a ‘My Lady Jane’ Season 2?

Despite its popularity, Amazon Prime Video has yet to confirm a second season, which aligns with the trend in streaming TV where series longevity often hinges on sustained viewership rather than immediate success.

ICYMI, the show sees Jane as less of a damsel in distress and more of a badass woman whose strength and wit work in her favor to help her survive it all. And with Guildford Dudley (Edward Bluemel) by her side, maybe they can change the Royal Court for the better.

The two share a passionate love story in the series and, according to Emily and Edward themselves, making that passion believable meant not being “too precious” about certain intimate moments, they told The Wrap.

“We wanted it to be fun and realistic and show what it means to fall in love as a real woman, when you get a little bit angry, and you say something that you don’t really mean but you kind of mean it and asking for forgiveness and all those things. But yeah, we just went for it,” Emily said of their on-screen relationship.

What Has the Cast Said of ‘My Lady Jane’ Season 2?

During an interview with Collider, Edward and Emily explained what they would like to see in a potential season 2.

Edward said, “I would like to see Guildford continue backing up Jane and helping her out on her journey. That’s what Guildford’s there for. For lots of reasons, he’s a very different person at the end of the series than he was at the beginning, and finding his new lease on life and maybe even a glimmer of joy, here or there.”

“They’ve been through a lot, but at the same time, by Jane choosing to do what she does at the end with saving herself, she puts her family at risk,” Emily said. “They are all still there with Crazy Mary. She needs to buckle down and figure out what she’s gonna do. She feels very responsible. I think badass Jane can take it up a notch.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.