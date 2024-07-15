Get ready for more spy antics because the sequel to 2020’s My Spy is officially in the works, and there’s a load of delightful scoop on My Spy The Eternal City! In the original flick, Dave Bautista rocked as JJ, a CIA agent busted by sharp-witted Sophie (Chloe Coleman), who then strong-armed him into coaching her on the art of espionage. Their hilarious clash of personalities was the heart and soul of the film, setting the stage perfectly for an epic sequel adventure.

Keep reading for everything we know about its sequel, My Spy The Eternal City.

Who Stars In ‘My Spy The Eternal City’?

The movie has Dave and Chloe reprising their My Spy roles, along with Kristen Schaal as Bobbi, Ken Jeong as David Kim, Anna Faris as Nancy, Flula Borg as Crane, Taeho K as Collin and Craig Robinson as Connelly.

What Is ‘My Spy The Eternal City’ About?

The sequel revolves around a school trip to Italy, where JJ is convinced to chaperone Sophie alongside her classmates, where they become involved in a terrorist plot. Don’t you hate when that happens?!

ICYMI, the first My Spy movie premiered in January 2020, and followed a nine-year-old Sophie who catches CIA spy JJ watching her family. To avoid blowing his cover, JJ agrees to teach Sophie how to be a spy. What begins as a straightforward deal becomes a battle of smarts, proving Sophie can outwit even the best agent.

During interview with ScreenRant, Chloe (who plays Sophie), spoke about starring alongside the esteemed Marvel actor.

“On and off set, Dave is just a blast to hang out with,” she gushed of her costar. “He’s such a good friend and just person in general. I mean, when he acts, he’s very real with his emotion and his lines. He never strictly memorizes his lines, so he can be a bit more free with it. And I love that about him; I do it too. It just makes it easier to connect in the scene.”

When Does ‘My Spy The Eternal City’ Come Out?

My Spy The Eternal City is set to debut on July 18, 2024, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Subscribers can catch the movie on its premiere day, as there are no current plans for a theatrical release, ensuring it remains a streaming-exclusive event.

