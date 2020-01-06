Who remembers the hit 2015 film Naomi & Ely’s No Kiss List? Well, prepare yourselves because a sequel might secretly be in the works! Although no official announcement has been made just yet, it has been speculated that filming for the movie is underway.

On Thursday, January 2, reports surfaced that Victoria Justice and Matthew Daddario were filming scenes together in New York City just outside Rockefeller Center. Fans took this as a hint that they have reprised their roles as Naomi and Gabriel. The two actors were seen bundled up in coats and scarves as they filmed in the cold weather. Victoria sported a camel-toned coat with a multi-colored scarf while Matthew wore a black jacket and white button-down shirt.

For those who missed it, Naomi & Ely’s No Kiss List — based off a novel of the same name written by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan — followed friends Naomi and Ely, who have been best friends their whole lives. They create a “No Kiss List,” which has the names of guys that are forbidden to them both. After Ely hooks up with Naomi’s boyfriend, the friends get into a major fight and she ends up starting a relationship with one of the boys on their “No Kiss List.” Aside from Victoria and Matthew, the film also starred Pierson Fode, Ryan Ward and Monique Coleman.

After further investigation, it turned out that Victoria and Matthew actually reunited to star alongside each other in the upcoming film Push. It’s still unclear whether or not this is a Naomi & Ely’s No Kiss List sequel. However, according to IMDb, the new movie is set to follow a New York gallery owner named Brooke and her husband Owen as they each face exceptional temptations to cheat, with most unexpected results.

Despite this news, fans are still holding out for a follow up to Naomi & Ely’s No Kiss List.

