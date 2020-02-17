Don’t believe everything you see on the ‘Gram, people. YouTuber Natalia Taylor pretended she was on a luxury vacation in Bali, Indonesia, but in reality, she was in Ikea the entire time! Say what?!

That’s right, the 23-year-old decided to pull the ultimate prank — could she make her followers believe that she was in paradise, when she was actually at her local furniture store? The answer turned out to be yes.

It all started on February 6, 2020, when the influencer shared a snap of herself in what appeared to be a fancy hotel room. “The queen has arrived #Bali,” she captioned it.

“Where should I travel to next?” she wrote alongside another photo of her laying in a bathtub during her fake vacation.

After convincing her followers that she was indeed living the life on the beautiful island, she later uploaded a video to YouTube explaining that the whole thing was actually fake!

“Life on the internet isn’t always what it seems, especially in today’s day and age where it’s so easy to pretend to be anyone you want to be,” she explained. “The point of this video is to see if you can really fake it until you make it. So many influencers nowadays have actually been caught in the act pretending to be at a destination when they really weren’t because they used photoshop or posted a video that wasn’t even them.”

The social media star even left some Ikea tags purposely in the photos, to see if her fans would notice!

“If you look close at some of the images, you’ll be able to see little Ikea things in there,” she explained. “Because I wanted to leave little easter eggs in there for any of my followers who are too smart for this challenge.”

The moral of the story is — don’t trust everything you see on the internet.

