He may be back as Freddie Benson on iCarly, but at home, Nathan Kress is a father to two girls with his wife, London Elise Kress.

The duo officially tied the knot in November 2015 after getting engaged in May of that same year. “It’s already been one month of wedded bliss with this woman,” the former Nickelodeon star shared via Instagram in December 2015. “My best friend in the whole world. A ray of blue-eyed sunshine who makes every day a honeymoon … Just by being her beautiful self. I can’t wait for the hundreds upon hundreds of months to come.”

After nearly two years of marriage, the couple announced in July 2017 that they were expecting their first baby together. “It’s a joy, and fortunately, I’m able to be home a decent amount with the way that I work because what I do is in short concentrated bursts, so I’ve been able to help out,” he told People at the time about fatherhood. “It’s been nice — it’s been a cool time to change the house and get nesting and get things together.”

Their daughter Rosie Carolyn Kress was born in December 2017. “Mom and baby are doing amazing,” Nathan told fans on social media following her birth. “I am an emotional wreck. In the good way!”

Following Rosie’s birth, the actor started sharing tons of adorable photos with the newborn and his wife. He’s even spoken candidly about fatherhood on his “RadioActive Dads” podcast. “This is how real it gets,” he wrote alongside a clip from the show in July 2019. “@RadioActiveDads will most likely give you WAY more personal information than you’d probably want.”

It wasn’t until October 2020 that Nathan and London announced that their second baby was on the way. The iCarly star shared that Evie Elise Kress was born in March 2021. “My wife is superhuman, and doing extremely well,” he wrote on Instagram. “My children are the greatest little gifts on the planet, and I still can’t seem to stop crying.”

Even though Nathan has since gone back to work on iCarly for the reboot’s inaugural season, he still finds time to be the perfect father. London called her husband the “most incredible, selfless, fun-loving, love-giving, caring father” when celebrating his birthday in June 2019. “Thank you, thank you, thank you for being THE most amazing father to our precious daughter in your now SECOND year of fathering (what?!?!),” she added. “I love you forever & ever my baby-daddy husband. You’re KILLIN’ the game.”

Scroll through our gallery to see the cutest pictures of Nathan and his daughters.

