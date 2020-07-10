Many fans and celebrities are praying for Naya Rivera‘s safe return, after the actress was reported missing on Wednesday, July 8. Now, the chilling 911 audio from the boater who discovered she had dissappeared has been released by police.

“The emergency is we have a missing person. We found a little girl in one of the boats by herself and her mom is nowhere to be found,” the unnamed caller could be heard saying to an officer. “My husband was one [of the first people] there … I’m going to find out more information. He just told me to call it in.”

It was later confirmed that the child on the boat was the Glee star’s 4-year-old son, Josey.

For those who missed it, police told Us Weekly that Naya rented a motorized pontoon boat on Lake Piru near Los Angeles, CA. But when she didn’t return on time, the staff went looking for her and discovered the toddler sleeping alone in the boat.

“It is believed that Naya and her son were swimming in the lake near the boat and as they were getting back into the boat, her son made it into the boat and Naya went under water and did not resurface,” the police said in a statement.

Captain Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department also revealed to the outlet that Josey was found wearing a life vest, but that “another vest [was found] on board the boat for an adult, so it looks like [Naya] was not wearing” hers.

Police have released CCTV footage that shows the brunette beauty arriving at the boat dock, taking Josey out of the car, getting on the boat and leaving — seemingly the last time she was ever seen.

“The fact that she was seen in the water shows there is a high likelihood that she drowned,” he added, noting that “all indications point” to the 33-year-old being dead. “The son said they were in the water swimming together. He came up and got back up on the boat, but she did not. He was found on the boat by a passerby. He was found fast asleep on the boat by himself.”

During a press conference on Thursday, July 9, police confirmed that the missing person search has changed to a recovery mission, with Naya “presumed dead.”

