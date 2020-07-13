Many fans and celebrities are mourning the tragic loss of Naya Rivera. Police confirmed on Monday, July 13 that the Glee star has passed away, five days after she went missing.

For those who missed it, police told Us Weekly that the actress rented a motorized pontoon boat on Lake Piru near Los Angeles, CA. But when she didn’t return on time, the staff went looking for her and discovered her 4-year-old son, Josey, sleeping alone in the boat.

“It is believed that Naya and her son were swimming in the lake near the boat and as they were getting back into the boat, her son made it into the boat and Naya went under water and did not resurface,” the police said in a statement.

Then, during a press conference on Monday, the police confirmed that they had found Naya’s body in the lake.

“Based off the location where the body was found, the physical characteristics of the body, the clothing found on the body and physical condition of the body, as well as the absence of any other person missing from the area, we are confident that the body we found is that of Naya Rivera,” police said. “There is no indication that there was foul play and no indication that this was a suicide.”

