Prepare yourselves, people, because NBCUniversal’s Peacock is coming soon! The TV network (which brought us fan-favorite series like Saturday Night Live) is finally gearing up to release a streaming service of their own (think Netflix, Disney+ and HBOMax) filled with all our favorite shows and movies, along with some sure-to-be amazing original content — and we seriously can’t wait!

As exciting as a brand new streaming service is, there’s no doubt that fans have a lot of questions. Like, how much will it cost? When will it launch? And most importantly — what movies and TV shows will be available to stream? Don’t worry, pepople, because J-14 has you covered! We did some research and rounded up the most important details about this new site, which is sure to take all binge-watching needs to the next level. Here’s everything you need to know! Scroll through our gallery for a complete breakdown of NBCUniversal’s Peacock.

