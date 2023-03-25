There’s lots to stream in April 2023! Netflix has a full streaming slate next month, which includes tons of original content. However, fans hearts’ are breaking everywhere as New Girl is leaving the streaming service.

While viewers of the fan-favorite sitcom, which aired on FOX from 2011 to 2018, are heartbroken about the series’ sudden Netflix departure, one of the show’s stars gave a major update on his character.

“I think they would definitely make it work. I don’t think they would break up,” Jake Johnson said during a SXSW panel in March 2023, about his character, Nick, and Zooey Deschanel‘s character, Jess. “They have a kid, they’re jumping around on that bed, you guys know it way more than me. I don’t think Nick or Jess would ever fall out of the commitment to do this thing together.”

The actor even spoke candidly about getting to know New Girl fans over the years.

“‘Hey, I love New Girl,’ I go, ‘Thanks.’ ‘Yeah, it’s the best, I can do my laundry, I have you on in the background,’” he joked. “‘You’re just a voice in our house in the background, always.’ ‘Thanks, nice to see you guys.’”

It may be sad that this show is leaving, but there are tons of new series to watch. Firefly Lane, for one, is airing the second part of its final season. For Breaking Bad fans, the final season of Better Call Saul will finally be available to stream.

For those feeling a little down, some classic romantic comedies are also hitting Netflix, including How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, which is making a resurgence thanks to TikTok.

“I love that that movie lives on with younger girls,” actress Kate Hudson said in December 2022 on Today when looking back on the movie. “On [Glass Onion] during press, so many young — now there’s a new generation of journalists who would say ‘Andie Anderson made me want to be a journalist.’ There was a very feminist twist to that movie and it really inspired young girls and that makes me so happy.”

Scroll through our gallery for a full list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in April 2023.

