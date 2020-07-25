Get ready, you guys, because as July comes to an end and August begins, a bunch of epic new movies and TV shows are being added to Netflix! Yep, grab some blankets and popcorn and prepare to bring on the binge-watching because a ton of classics are coming to the streaming site this month!

For those who don’t know, a new batch titles gets added to the platform each month, and August list is pretty epic. Yep, aside from the fact that a bunch of old favorites will be making their way to the app this month, the highly anticipated movie Work It (starring Sabrina Carpenter, Jordan Fisher and Liza Koshy) will finally premiere on the site! We can’t wait! Unfortunately though, that means fans are going to have to say goodbye to some of their favorites too.

Scroll through our gallery to check out the full list of all the movies and TV shows that are coming and leaving Netflix in August 2020.

