August 2021 is finally here, which means Netflix is gearing up for some new releases all month along.

Fan-favorite shows, like Friday Night Lights, is making its return to the streaming service along with new originals, like Cooking With Paris. But that’s not all! The highly anticipated Kissing Booth 3 will finally premiere.

“The Kissing Booth 3 is … I mean, listen, we meet Elle with quite the dilemma at the end of The Kissing Booth 2. With The Kissing Booth 3, we pick back up with that dilemma, and it presents some pretty serious challenges throughout the third movie,” the film’s star Joey King told Digital Spy in October 2020. “All the while, though, even though Elle is going through some very tough decisions, we are going to have even more fun with these characters than we did in the second one.”

After a major cliffhanger at the end of the second movie, main character Elle is forced to choose between her boyfriend, Noah, and best friend, Lee.

“Although The Kissing Booth is a romantic comedy, the heart of it is a coming of age story,” director Vince Marcello said during an interview with Variety in August 2020. “The third film is the culmination of this coming of age story — not just for Elle, but for Noah and Lee, as well. Although their paths are entwined, each has their own journey with a set of challenges that they need to overcome before closing the chapter of their lives that was adolescence and beginning their new journey into adulthood.”

While the Kissing Booth franchise is coming to an end this month, Addison Rae‘s acting journey is just beginning with the premiere of her film debut He’s All That.

“It’s been a dream of mine forever to be an actress,” the influencer shared during a February 2021 interview with Glamour U.K. “To be really called one now, is just really insane. Growing up, I was always in acting classes and watching movies and pretending I was the character.”

The upcoming flick is a gender-swapped remake of the 1990s movie She’s All That.

“It was a project that I, you know, felt really, really good about, especially, you know, going into it,” Addison gushed while appearing on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mashup in April 2021. “And now that it’s over, it feels better than ever. So I’m really happy.”

