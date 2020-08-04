Ever since it premiered on Netflix earlier this year, there’s been one question on Cheer fans’ minds. And that is, will there be a second season. Well, Entertainment Tonight recently caught up with the coach of the Navarro College Bulldogs, Monica Aldama, and she spilled some serious tea.

“I’m always down. I think the whole world needs more Cheer in their live right now, but unfortunately, I really, honestly, don’t know,” she said. “So, I’m just going to enjoy today and continue to enjoy Season 1 and all of the glory we’ve gotten for it.”

For those who missed it, Cheer followed the Navarro College cheer team on their journey to the 2019 National Cheerleaders Association’s National Championship in Daytona, Florida. Along the way, viewers were not only introduced to the competitive world of cheerleading, but are also taught that not all cheerleaders are the same. The show’s shining stars — Gabi Butler, Morgan Simianer, Lexi Brumback, Jerry Harris, La’Darius Marshall, Mackenzie ‘Sherbs’ Sherburn and Austin Bayles — each took viewers on their own emotional journey about why they became cheerleaders and how the Navarro team became “home.”

Now, eight months after it first hit the streaming service, the six-part docuseries is up for six Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program. Monica told ET that the entire squad is “so excited” about the nominations. Get this, she even FaceTimed with Morgan just after the news was announced. And in total La’Darius fashion, he hilariously told the squad, “we’re all welcome for his role in getting Emmy nominations.”

“Any time you get awarded for something it’s a symbol that you’ve done something right,” the coach dished. “Getting an Emmy nomination is just like [a National Championship]. The reward, the feeling, symbolism of success.”

Will Cheer take home a golden statue this year AND get a second season? Only time will tell!

