As November comes to an end and December approaches, an entire lineup of new releases is headed to Netflix. Get ready to bring on the binging as the holiday season nears because these streaming services have so many new movies and TV shows to watch during your Christmas break.

While some old classics will be available for streaming starting December 1st, fans will have to wait a few days for their their favorite stars in newly released Netflix originals. The highly anticipated show Selena: The Series will finally premiere, along with some new holiday originals to get you in the spirit of giving! If these aren’t your vibe, not to worry, because there’s truly something for everyone.

Unfortunately, viewers will also have to say goodbye to some of their favorites, because some things are being taken off Netflix, too. Scroll through our gallery to check out the full list of all the movies and TV shows that are coming and leaving the streaming service in December 2020.

