February is (almost) here, which means there’s a bunch of new Netflix released and we have a list of them all! A bunch of fan-favorite flicks are headed to the streaming service along with some original releases, and we can’t wait to bring on the binging.

Let’s start with Zendaya. The former Disney Channel star and Emmy Award-winning actress is taking her acting skills to the next level with the original film Malcolm & Marie. Along with her sure-to-be amazing film, the highly anticipated movie To All The Boys 3: Always & Forever is finally set to premiere with fans saying goodbye to Lana Condor and Noah Centineo‘s epic on-screen romance. But that’s not all! iCarly will be available for streaming mid-February so get ready for some major nostalgia before the reboot premieres.

Unfortunately, a new month also means we’ll be saying goodbye to some Netflix content once and for all. Wondering what’s coming to and saying goodbye to the streaming service this month? Scroll through our gallery for the full list and get ready to stream!

