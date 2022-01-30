Time to stream! Netflix has tons of new releases for February 2022, and we can’t wait to binge-watch.

The highly anticipated sequel to the September 2019 movie Tall Girl is coming and Ava Michelle, Sabrina Carpenter, Luke Eisner, Griffin Gluck and Anjelika Washington are all set to reprise their roles.

“After her inspiring speech at the homecoming dance, Jodi is no longer just the ‘tall girl’ — she’s popular, confident, has a boyfriend and just booked the lead role in this year’s school musical,” the Netflix logline reads. “But as the pressure of her newfound popularity intensifies, so do her insecurities, and new relationships are formed while old ones are tested. As the world she built starts to crumble around her, Jodi realizes that standing tall was only just the beginning.”

Prior to the sequel’s official announcement, Ava spoke about what she hoped to see in a second movie.

“I’m excited to see hopefully Jodi’s senior year and to see what happens there, but I really don’t know,” the actress teased while chatting with Elite Daily in October 2019. “There’s talk, but I really don’t know, we’ll see.”

Now that it’s official, fans can’t wait to see Ava back in action. And, there are tons of new stars — like Johanna Liauw and Jan Luis Castellanos — joining the cast. During an interview with Teen Vogue from January 2022, the film’s director Emily Ting teased what’s to come when Tall Girl 2 premieres.

“In Tall Girl 2, Jodi lands the lead role in the school musical and then becomes plagued by self-doubt,” the director explained. “I love how instead of the mean girl, her bully this time is herself. And as someone who had just landed her first big studio film, I found myself going through the same emotional journey as Jodi, dealing with imposter syndrome and feeling like I didn’t deserve this incredible opportunity I had been given. Jodi eventually overcomes her fear and achieves her dream. Through the process of making this film, I also learned to trust my abilities and gained so much more confidence in myself. And it’s my sincere hope that this film can help anyone dealing with self-doubt or anxiety realize that they are good enough and that they’re not alone.”

Aside from all the new releases that are hitting Netflix throughout the month of February, there are also some classics being removed from the streaming service. Scroll through our gallery for a full list of everything being added to and leaving Netflix in February 2022.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.