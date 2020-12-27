Now that 2021 is almost here, it’s time to get ready for all the Netflix movie and TV show releases for the month! A bunch of fan favorites are headed to the streaming service along with some new originals.

When the clock strikes midnight and it’s officially a new year, subscribers will be able to see Zac Efron in the classic throwback 17 Again, and that’s not all. There may not be an exact release date just yet, but Peyton List and the Cobra Kai cast is also set to premiere season 3. It’s safe to say there’s a lot to look forward to in January.

Unfortunately, we’ll also be saying goodbye to some show that have been on Netflix for years. All six seasons of Gossip Girl will be unavailable for streaming on January 1st, so get your Serena, Blair, Chuck and Nate fix in before New Year’s Eve!

Wondering what other new releases you can expect to see? Scroll through our gallery to check out the full list of all the movies and TV shows that are coming and leaving Netflix in January 2021, and get your queues ready!

