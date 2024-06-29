Netflix has a long list of new movies and TV shows for July 2024 — so we broke down the ones we’re most excited for. Keep reading for a full list!

Season 6 of Cobra Kai is set to premiere in 2024 — however, it will be separated into three parts. The first part will premiere on July 18, with the second being released on November 28, and the last sometime in 2025.

This will serve as the final season to the Cobra Kai journey, whose first season premiered in 2018.

“Our Day 1 goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we’ve always imagined,” Cobra Kai executive producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg wrote in a statement posted to Tudum. “So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that we are able to announce that achievement… While this may be a bittersweet day for the fandom, the Miyagiverse has never been stronger.”

Netflix has also set July 26 for the premiere of the eighth and final season of Elite, the streamer’s longest-running Spanish scripted series.

Per the Netflix release, “Las Encinas will open its doors one last time in a new 8 episode season full of secrets, rivalries, corruption, and excess in the purest Élite style.”

Creator Carlos Montero confirmed in October 2023 that Season 8 would the last.

“We ended on a high note,” he said. “Jaime [Vaca, co-showrunner for season 7], Netflix and I thought it was time to end it. I say this with great regret because it’s been several incredible years in which I’ve met wonderful actors, we’ve worked with all the directors we wanted to work with and we’ve had the luxury of having Maribel these last two seasons. Élite changed everyone’s life, there are actors who started with us and it has been their springboard to be now world stars, it is happening to this cast and it is a pride to have contributed to that and to know that they have seen us all over the world and liked it.”

Scroll through our gallery for a list of everything coming to Netflix in June 2024.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.