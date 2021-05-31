June 2021 is almost here, which means a new lineup of releases is headed to Netflix! From original content to classic films, the streaming service has something for everyone.

While there’s still some time before highly anticipated flicks like the Kissing Booth 3 and He’s All That premiere, Netflix does have a lot that fans can binge-watch to kick off their summer months. Following the announcement of the upcoming Vampire Academy series, the 2014 movie will be available for streaming on June 7. Starring Zoey Deutch alongside a bunch of other famous faces, the film follows the story of Rose Hathaway and her best friend who are forced to return to a boarding school that they previously escaped. Over the years, the Vampire Academy movie has become a cult-classic and stole the hearts of so many viewers.

When it comes to original content, season 4 of Elite is finally set to premiere on June 18. This time around, new cast members Manu Rios, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi and Pol Granch will make their Netflix debut. “Season 4 picks up with a new school year at Las Encinas, as well as a new director: one of the most powerful businessmen in Europe, ready to bring the Las Encinas institution, which, according to him, has been running amok in the past few years, back on track,” Deadline reported in April 2021. “He brings his three children with him: three teenagers too used to always get their own way, and to have what they want when they want, no matter who falls, and who will jeopardize the union and strong friendship of the students who have stayed at the school.”

The streaming services’ original movies for this month include Awake, which stars former Disney Channel actress Ariana Greenblatt. “After a sudden global event wipes out all electronics and takes away humankind’s ability to sleep, chaos quickly begins to consume the world,” the film’s summary reads. “Only Jill, an ex-soldier with a troubled past, may hold the key to a cure in the form of her own daughter. The question is, can Jill safely deliver her daughter and save the world before she herself loses her mind.”

Unfortunately, along with release comes the removal of some pretty epic movies. In June, fans will be saying goodbye to the Secret Life of Pets 2, among others. Wondering what else you can expect to watch on Netflix coming soon? Scroll through our gallery for a full list of everything coming to and leaving the streaming service in June 2021!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.