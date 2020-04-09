Get ready, people, because we have the best news ever! Yeah, you might want to brace yourselves because Netflix is launching a brand new Instagram Series starring To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before stars Noah Centineo and Lana Condor, The Kissing Booth alum Joey King, Riverdale actor Ross Butler and more — and we’ve got all the exciting details!

According to Variety, each star will discuss the importance of self care with mental health experts for a weekly, live video series called “Wanna Talk About It.” Some of the other stars who are participating include Caleb McLaughlin from Stranger Things, Jerry Harris from Cheer and Alisha Boe from 13 Reasons Why. The first episode will premiere on Thursday, April 9.

Each episode will tackle various challenges that young people may be facing during the coronavirus pandemic, including what will help if you’re having trouble sleeping, how you can stay connected during social distancing and how to manage anxiety.

For those who missed it, the World Health Organization has reported that more than 1,530,000 people have contracted coronavirus so far, resulting in more than 89,000 deaths. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts, award shows, conventions and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People are urged to stay indoors, avoid all public places and isolate themselves during this time.

