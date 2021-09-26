Every month, Netflix comes with a slew of new releases, and October 2021 is no different! To celebrate scary season, the streaming service has tons of horror flicks along with highly anticipated show releases.

After its second season hit Netflix in December 2019, fans have been waiting on the edge of their seat for You season 3. Starring Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti as serial killers and new parents Joe and Love, the series is set to pick up right where it left off. Except now, the couple are raising a child and attempting to live a suburban life.

“The episodes are f–king bonkers and the performances are insanely good,” Showrunner Sera Gamble teased via Twitter in April 2021. “That’s all I’ll say about that till we are ready to talk about the new season.”

Penn also spoke about what fans can expect going forward during a January 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight. The actor gushed over Joe’s budding relationship with Love.

“She is theoretically a perfect match, because she wants to see somebody the way Joe wants to be seen, and vice versa,” he said. “They both want to be seen … actually you understand more and more, she has a mania there too. That once you understand why Love is the way she is, and who she actually is, you realize that there is no perfect match for Joe.”

As for whether or not Jenna Ortega‘s character Ellie is set to return, the Disney Channel alum stayed quiet while chatting with Cosmopolitan in April 2021. “I had such an incredible time there that if they would like to have me back, I’m more than happy to take a few digs at Joe again,” she gushed, noting, “Imagine if she took down Joe and Love. Insane.”

Aside from the continuation of that spooky show, Debby Ryan is also gearing up to try out some fangs as they stars in the vampire movie Night Teeth. “Let’s go for a ride,” the actress wrote on Instagram alongside the movie’s trailer.

The thriller flick, which also stars Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Lucy Fry, Sydney Sweeney, Megan Fox, Alfie Allen and Raul Castillo, follows the story of a chauffeur who agrees to drive around two mysterious girls all night. Eventually, it’s revealed that they’re vampires in the middle of a major supernatural war.

Of course, with the new releases each month comes some content being removed from Netflix. Scroll through our gallery for a complete list of everything being added to and removed from the streaming service in October 2021.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.