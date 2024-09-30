Netflix has an exciting slate of new movies and TV shows just in time for spooky season! We’ve sifted through the upcoming releases to highlight the ones you absolutely won’t want to miss. Keep reading for a full list! 🍿✨

Fans will be seeing more of Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick’s (Kit Connor) love story in a third season of Netflix’s Heartstopper — which premieres on October 3.

“It would probably be four seasons to cover the full story,” Alice Oserman, who wrote the original Heartstopper webcomics told Radio Times in April 2022. “I haven’t done any in-detail planning or anything, but it’s quite easy to divide up the books into seasons, so four I think would do it.”

As for season 3, the show will follow the aftermath of the past two seasons, which include several good and not-so-good storylines — Charlie’s eating disorder, for one, as well as the daily struggles of being a university student. And, of course, the boys wanting to take their relationship to the next level.

“We have had a really nice slow progression in terms of us as actors and as people getting to know each other and getting more comfortable with one another, starting with the kisses in season one and building up,” Kit told GQ of the season’s upcoming intimate scenes. “By season three, we know each other very well. So it meant that in terms of approaching those more raunchy scenes, it still…. It’s always something that’s slightly weird about it.”

Along with Heartstopper, another beloved Netflix show that will be returning with an entirely new season is *drum roll please*… Outer Banks!

That’s right, the highly anticipated fourth season of OBX will be released on October 10, and it looks like the Pogues may be embarking on their biggest journey yet. Starring Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, season 4 picks up right where the third season left off — finding the legendary El Dorado in South America. How can it get any bigger than that?! We guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

Scroll through our gallery for a list of everything coming to Netflix in October 2024. 🌟📅

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.