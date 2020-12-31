2020 may not have been the best year, but Netflix’s movies and TV shows made it a little more bearable!

All year long the streaming service dropped new binge-worthy series, like Outer Banks and Julie and the Phantoms, that had viewers hoping and praying for more after they finished the entire first season in one sitting. Netflix also kept our minds off the ongoing coronavirus pandemic with rewatchable movies like Enola Holmes and Holidate. We even got inside looks into the lives of our favorite celebs like Shawn Mendes and Taylor Swift. If it wasn’t for new content being added each month, we may not have had anything to watch while stuck inside the house.

As this year comes to a close and another one starts, there are obviously new shows and movies to be obsessed with on the horizon. But before the clock strikes midnight on January 1st, J-14 decided to take a walk down memory lane and look back on all the best Netflix releases from this year! Missed out on any of the most-talked-about shows from 2020? No worries, we’ve got you covered. Scroll through our gallery and check out a list of the best Netflix original movies and TV shows that were added to the streaming service this year.

