Netflix is about to light up your screens this September 2024 with an exciting slate of new movies and TV shows!

First on our list is the eagerly awaited film adaptation of Uglies, arriving on September 13. This movie stars huge young Hollywood names such as Joey King and Chase Stokes, and is based on Scott Westerfeld’s 2005 dystopian novel.

Set 300 years in the future, the story revolves around a society where teens undergo surgery at 16 to conform to extreme beauty standards. The protagonist, Tally Youngblood, faces a tough choice: conform to fit in or rebel against a society obsessed with looks.

In December 2021, Chase shared his excitement on Instagram, stating, “Another pinch me moment. That’s a wrap on Uglies. This has been the most incredible experience and I’m so f–kin thankful to tell stories that have strong messages. I can’t wait to share this one with you guys. I think you’re going to enjoy it.”

Fans of the books have been eagerly awaiting this release, as the film’s rights were originally bought by 20th Century Fox in 2006!

Also making waves is His Three Daughters, an original Netflix film that delves into the intricacies of family relationships. This film stars Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne and Elizabeth Olsen as three estranged sisters who come together to care for their ailing father. The story unfolds in a small New York apartment, showcasing their complex and strained relationships. As they navigate their feelings of love, grief, and family tension, the film offers a blend of poignant drama and unexpected humor.

Premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival, His Three Daughters has been praised for the powerful performances by its lead actresses. It’s set to be a deeply emotional experience that resonates with anyone who has ever grappled with family dynamics.

So, get ready for a September full of compelling stories and unforgettable performances.

