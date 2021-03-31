Ever since A Week Away premiered on Netflix in March 2021, fans have been dying to know whether or not the movie starring Bailee Madison and Kevin Quinn is getting a sequel. Although nothing has been confirmed just yet, the cast has spilled some tea about the possibility of lending their voices to another musical movie.

A Week Away — which also starred Kat Conner Sterling and Jahbril Cook — tells the story of a teen named Will Hawkins who, according to Netflix’s official description, “has a choice to make — go to juvenile detention or attend a Christian summer camp.” After heading to camp, Will (played by Kevin) makes new friends, falls in love and learns the power of music. With a bunch of original tunes and some pretty epic dance numbers, the movie was an immediate hit.

“We had a good time,” Bailee told J-14 exclusively when remembering the funniest moments from the A Week Away set. Kevin, for his part, shared his gratitude with fans via Instagram along with a behind-the-scenes moment of the film’s most meaningful scene.

“Thank you all for the continued love on @netflix’s #AWeekAway,” the actor wrote after the movie’s premiere. “I thought I’d share this BTS clip of ‘Where I Belong.’ To be honest, this scene was probably the most emotional one of the entire film for me. I was dealing with a lot at the time in my personal life … feelings of pain, hopelessness and of feeling misunderstood. You could say I was going through a sort of ‘existential crisis,’ but the opportunity to pour those emotions into this scene was healing for me. So thank you all for taking the time to watch, and I love you all for the support.”

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum also reflected on the “really emotional” final day of filming during a March 2021 interview with POPSUGAR.

“It all felt very full circle, but lots of tears and lots of claps,” Bailee remembered. “And the castmates who had wrapped earlier in the day stayed so they could see us wrap out, and it was very special, and we all just kept saying, ‘I hope we can all be back and do this again,’ because we really loved the film, we love the story.”

So, will the A Week Away cast get a chance to do it all again? Keep scrolling for all the details on the possible A Week Away sequel so far.

