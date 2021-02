The cast of Netflix’s Finding ‘Ohana is getting real! Kea Peahu, Owen Vaccaro, Alex Aiono and Lindsay Watson caught up with J-14 exclusively to reveal their most embarrassing moments from the movie’s set. Between getting leg cramps to hearing their voice crack, these stories are sure to make you LOL! Be sure to watch the video above and watch Finding ‘Ohana now on Netflix.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.