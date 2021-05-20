The Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 3 premiere is almost here! Stars of the Netflix series Raini Rodriguez, Paul-Mikél Williams and Sean Giambrone caught up with J-14 exclusively and spilled all the tea on the upcoming episodes. The actors teased that fans can expect the best season yet! Be sure to watch the video above and tune into Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 3 on Netflix on Friday May 21.

