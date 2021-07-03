Season 2 of Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club is a go, but when will it premiere on the streaming service? Prepare yourselves, because Kristy Thomas, Mary Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill and Dawn Schafer are about to be back and better than ever.

While Sophie Grace, Malia Baker, Momona Tamada and Shay Rudolph are all set to reprise their roles, a new cast member is joining the BSC this time around. After Xochitl Gomez booked a new project, Kyndra Sanchez took over her role as Dawn, and viewers can’t wait to see what she brings to this already epic girl group.

“Dawn is a strong Latina girl who is an activist. She cares for the environment and wants to make a change,” Kyndra told Seventeen in March 2021. “Dawn is also very confident and is very supportive of all of the girls’ goals and dreams. Whilst being calm and collected, she is interested in things of a higher nature and is grounded in reality.”

The Baby-Sitters Club — based on the book series by Ann M. Martin — premiered on Netflix in July 2020 with a 10-episode season. As for what else fans can expect when new episodes premiere, the show’s creator, Rachel Shukert, told Vanity Fair in July 2020 that, going forward, she wants to show “how Kristy evolves in her new family” as one plot point. “I always have really loved Mary Anne and Dawn — as their parents get closer, how that kind of changes their relationship,” she added. “But you know, we’ll see.”

Netflix renewed The Baby-Sitters Club for a season 2 in October 2020 with a YouTube video that showed the cast singing along to song that announced, “we’re getting a season 2.” Netflix’s official Twitter account also shared a video of the cast with a caption that read, “Emergency meeting of #TheBabySittersClub is now in session because SEASON 2 IS CONFIRMED.”

Along with a second season comes a bigger role for Jessi Ramsey in the BSC. In March 2020, creator Rachel also assured fans of the original books via Twitter that Jessi (played by Anais Lee) would be “a big part of season 2.” Rachel told Variety in a separate July 2020 interview that Jessi is “a really important character, but she’s more of a season 2 character.”

While not much information about the second season of The Baby-Sitters Club has been released just yet, J-14 rounded up everything we know so far! Scroll through our gallery for all the details.

