Warning: Spoilers ahead. OK guys, after a few years of patiently waiting, The Kissing Booth 2 is finally here! Yep, on Friday, July 24, Netflix finally released the highly-anticipated sequel, and we couldn’t be more excited! But what exactly went down through the flick, and did Elle and Noah get together in the end? No worries, because J-14 broke it all down for you.

As fans know, the streaming service teased that “when Noah grows close to a seemingly-perfect college girl, Elle will have to decide how much she trusts him and to whom her heart truly belongs.” Newcomers Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Taylor Perez — who played Chloe and Marco — seriously brought the drama, but in the end, true love won. Yes, Elle and Noah stayed together, but the film still ended on a MAJOR cliffhanger which has fans hoping for a third film.

So, what exactly went down? Well, essentially, Elle and Noah did their long distance love until Chloe and Marco threw a wrench in their plans. Elle accused Noah of cheating and actually ended up in a pretty serious love triangle between her boyfriend and Marco — who she ended up kissing. In a truly heart-wrenching scene, Noah watched them kiss and, naturally, the two addressed their issues head on. In the end, the couple stayed together in hopes that Elle will join her significant other at Harvard in the fall. But does she get accepted to the college? Yep, in fact, she gets accepted to both Harvard and UC Berkley — where BFF Lee wanted her to attend. Instead of choosing between her boyfriend and best friend, Elle told everyone she was waitlisted at both schools. So, yeah, major cliffhanger — we have NO idea which college the brunette beauty decided to go to!

What did the stars of the movie have to say about the jaw-dropping ending? Well, they were seriously shook and are totally down to make a third film!

“Elle has a lot of figuring out to do, and she figures out a lot during this movie. And then, in the end, she gives herself even more figuring out to do, which is crazy,” Joey King (who played Elle) told Entertainment Tonight. “Our fans loved the first one so much and they are ultimately how we got to do a second one, so if they are loud enough about this one, about hopefully making a third one, maybe Netflix will grant us the permission.”

