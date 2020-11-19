Warning: Spoilers ahead. Joe is back and creepier than ever!

Ever since Penn Badgley accidentally confirmed that You season 3 was in the works, fans have been waiting on the edge of their seats for more information. The fan-favorite horror series first hit Netflix in September 2018 and followed a charming bookstore manager, Joe Goldberg, who found himself obsessed with an aspiring writer, Beck (played by Elizabeth Lail). He ended up going to extreme measures to insert himself into her life. After her death, Joe moved to Los Angeles in the second season premiere. He soon found himself infatuated with a new girl, named Love (played by Victoria Pedretti), who turned out to be a killer just like him.

As season 2 came to an end, viewers found themselves with a ton of questions that still need to be answered. According to Penn’s January 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, he spilled that the upcoming episodes will focus more on his character’s relationship with Love.

“She is theoretically a perfect match, because she wants to see somebody the way Joe wants to be seen, and vice versa,” he said at the time. “They both want to be seen … actually you understand more and more, she has a mania there too. That once you understand why Love is the way she is, and who she actually is, you realize that there is no perfect match for Joe.”

So, what exactly is going to happen with Joe and Love once season 3 officially hits the streaming service? Scroll through our gallery for everything we know so far.

