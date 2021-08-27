Summer is almost over, but the tunes never stop! Major stars like Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and more released tons of new music throughout the month of August 2021.

“I feel like meditation and tequila was a perfect representation of me coping through a really tough time,” Shawn told SiriusXM Hits 1 about his “Summer of Love” single. “I was trying really hard to just meditate and be zen, but also sometimes tequila was helping with that. So, that’s where this song kind of came from. So yeah, this is ‘Summer of Love.’ I hope you enjoy.”

Similarly, during an interview with SiriusXM’s The Pulse, Shawn explained that he’s “writing all the time” and “Summer of Love” came from “a beautiful kind of time.”

“And that’s what I wrote the song about,” the Canadian crooner explained. “And at the same time, I just needed something like this to lift my soul and kind of just lift me up a little bit. Usually, around this time of year, I’m I’m on tour with fans and I felt like I needed to like inject some real energy into a song.”

Of course, Shawn isn’t the only one who dropped new music. Sophie Pecora released her second EP, Wildflower, this month and it’s full of meaningful tracks.

“Topics on mental health are hard to talk about, and the songs on this EP do just that,” Sophie told J-14 exclusively. “This EP is my way of sending love and hope to as many people as possible. I end the EP with an uplifting song called ‘Wildflower,’ which I named the EP after to remind people that although life can be hard, to always remember that nothing lasts forever and you are strong enough to get through anything.”

Similarly, former Dance Moms star GiaNina Paolantonio returned to music with her single, “Time.” The musician’s third single, this track will hit listeners right in the feels as it’s about missing a loved one during a hard time. GiaNina is giving fans the perfect end of summer bop.

“This is my first summer pop/love song about that young summer love that you continually miss and wonder ‘what if.,'” she told J-14 exclusively. “It’s a song I fell in love with while writing, and it’s the perfect end of summer song that can hopefully, make you dance.”

But that’s not al! Jeremy Shada from Julie and the Phantoms even released his solo single, “Dancing With Strangers.”

“The song is really about a personal low point of being caught up in modern culture and realizing that you need to go back to your roots,” he shared in a statement. “It’s about experiencing all of the things that you think are going to make you happy and figuring out that they don’t.”

Scroll through our gallery for our full August 2021 new music roundup.

