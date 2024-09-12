K-pop girl group NewJeans have released a video addressing the departure of Min Heejin as CEO of ADOR, a HYBE subsidiary, and their broader concerns about the company. Keep reading for everything we know about the situation:

On Thursday, September 11, the members of NewJeans — Haerin, Hanni, Hyein, Danielle and Minji — posted a live video on YouTube discussing HYBE’s legal dispute with Min Heejin. This video was shared on a new account called nwjns, which has since been removed by YouTube.

The video, which has been reuploaded and shared by fans on various platforms, was titled “뉴진스가 하고 싶은 말,” meaning “What NewJeans Want to Say.”

Hyein and Minji started the YouTube video by acknowledging that the live broadcast was sudden and apologized for the unexpected nature of the announcement. They explained that they wanted to share their feelings and took this opportunity to do so after gathering the courage.

WHAT NEWJEANS WANTS TO SAY pic.twitter.com/UIOmkdLki2 — shie (pouchwonki) (@shiecollects) September 12, 2024

The group mentioned that they had a meeting with HYBE but couldn’t disclose all details due to contractual constraints. They expressed feeling sidelined by the company and criticized Min Heejin’s recent departure as CEO.

Danielle spoke in English, saying, “Even before debuting as NewJeans and through all of the time that we spent together with CEO Min Heejin, all of us felt that the music we wanted to make and the kind of world we wanted to build together, our vision, was similar in so many ways. With CEO Min Heejin, we were able to prepare each and every task with sincere hearts, and I believe it shows in our work.”

She added, “CEO Min Heejin is not only the person that produces our music but someone who makes NewJeans who we are. She discusses even the smallest details with us and explains them in ways that we can understand clearly. NewJeans has a distinct color and tone, and this was created with CEO Min Heejin. She is integral to NewJeans’ identity and we all feel that she is irreplaceable.”

Hanni continued, “The way that ADOR used to run was business management and creative production was not separated. It was perfectly fine. It was our way of working and it was our CEO’s way of producing NewJeans’ content, which a lot of you were able to enjoy and appreciate. But now that she’s no longer CEO, these factors that should have continued to work together in harmony are seen as two different areas of work.”

Hyein revealed that they learned about Min Heejin’s dismissal from a news article the same day it was announced, which they found shocking and distressing. They felt this decision showed a lack of respect from HYBE. Hanni added, “Just like we have our own and individual personal feelings, we have the choice to choose how we will react to each situation, and we are not going to follow HYBE’s every order blindly. We’re more than well aware that this is getting in the way of our work.”

She also commented, “Despite her being in the midst of all this current legal conflict, she’s expected to plan and creatively produce our future endeavors in just only two months, which I personally think makes no sense at all.” (According to Korea JoongAng Daily, Min was reportedly offered a new two-month contract to work with the group as a producer, which she felt was insufficient.)

Hanni concluded the video, stating, “All we want is this legal conflict to be resolved and have our working environment return back to normal the way it was before.”

Minji added, “We hope that HYBE makes the wise choice to reinstate Min Heejin as the CEO of ADOR by Sept. 25,” according to a translation by Korea JoongAng Daily. “The ADOR that we want is an ADOR where the music production and company management are done by Min Heejin as the CEO. We make this request as the way to cohabitate peacefully with HYBE.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.