NewJeans‘ Hanni has been called to testify before South Korea’s National Assembly regarding workplace bullying in the idol industry. Keep reading for everything we know:

On Monday, Oct. 7, the Environment and Labor Committee of the Assembly held announced that they will summon 35 individuals, including Hanni and ADOR CEO Kim Ju-young, for an audit scheduled on Oct. 25.

This inquiry comes after the members of NewJeans raised concerns during a YouTube livestream on Sept. 11. During the livestream, they expressed their dissatisfaction with the departure of Min Hee-jin as the CEO of ADOR, a subsidiary of HYBE, which manages NewJeans. The members even demanded her reinstatement, stating that the former CEO played a crucial role in shaping the group’s identity and creative direction.

It was during this broadcast that Hanni revealed a troubling incident she had experienced. She shared how she overheard a manager from another HYBE artist instructing them to “ignore” her greetings. Feeling disrespected, Hanni reported the incident to ADOR’s new CEO. However, her concerns were allegedly brushed off.

“She told me it was too late and that I had no evidence. Seeing her ignoring the issue made me feel like there was no one to protect us [NewJeans],” Hanni explained during the livestream.

The National Assembly plans to investigate these claims further, aiming to shine a light on the prevalence of bullying in the idol industry and beyond. Hanni will be questioned specifically on bullying within the entertainment industry, while Kim will be asked to address her response.

ICYMI, HYBE initiated an internal audit into ADOR’s management under Min Hee-jin in April 2024, who is behind the creation of NewJeans and responsible for much of their early success. This internal struggle has gained attention from fans and the media alike.

During their September livestream, the members of NewJeans spoke openly about their frustrations with the company. Although bound by contractual limitations, they hinted at feeling sidelined and disappointed by recent decisions.

Danielle, another member of NewJeans, shared: “Even before debuting as NewJeans and through all of the time that we spent together with CEO Min Hee-jin, all of us felt that the music we wanted to make and the kind of world we wanted to build together, our vision, was similar in so many ways. With CEO Min Heejin, we were able to prepare each and every task with sincere hearts, and I believe it shows in our work.”

