Ouch! Niall Horan was just completely dragged by his former One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson, and fans cannot stop laughing over their interaction.

So it all started when GQ revealed that they were interviewing the “Slow Hands” crooner on Monday, February 24, and asked fans to submit any questions that they had for him. But it was the photo they chose to accompany their tweet that caught Louis’ attention. The magazine shared a swoon-worthy snap of Niall from a recent photoshoot, which showed him wearing a suit and staring seductively into the camera.

“What are you most looking forward to about being on The Apprentice?” Louis savagely replied, seemingly referring to the 26-year-old’s outfit in the pic.

Wow, talk about no chill! For those who don’t know, The Apprentice is a competition show where 16 businessmen compete for a job. But not to worry, people, because the “Back To You” crooner’s comment didn’t seem to get to Niall at all! He quickly fired back, “Hoping to get a few quid for my start up. You want to donate anything to me?”

LOL. It turns out, this definitely isn’t the first time that Louis roasted Niall on social media! Back in October 2017, he totally made fun of the singer for being afraid of the TV show Stranger Things!

“So I started Stranger Things last night and hid behind a pillow for 55 minutes. Jesus that’s intense,” Niall wrote on Twitter, which prompted Louis to reply with a screenshot of an article that had the headline, “Is Stranger Things too scary for kids?”

“Should have read this before hand lad!” he wrote.

should have read this before hand lad ! pic.twitter.com/jMc0P8wVDB — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) October 31, 2017

Then, in July 2019, when a fan asked the 28-year-old if he was scared of the show, he couldn’t resist throwing another dig towards Niall.

“No but I know Niall was/is,” he replied.

“Nah I’m into it proper now Tommo,” Niall quickly chimed in.

Just give me a shout if you’re on your own and too scared to watch it. For you mate I’ll grin and bear it — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) July 7, 2019

“Just give me a shout if you’re on your own and too scared to watch it. For you mate I’ll grin and bear it,” Louis added.

Wow, is anyone else living for their friendship?!

