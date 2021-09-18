So much love! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra shook the world with their whirlwind romance, but the two are seriously meant to be.

“It was kind of an instant thing,” the Jonas Brothers singer told Entertainment Tonight of the couple’s relationship. “I knew once we locked in together that I had a partner for life and a teammate, someone I could walk through the good times and the bad times with, and that was the key.”

They first met after Nick slid into Priyanka’s DMs in 2016. After a bout of social media flirting, they came face-to-face for the first time at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2017.

“I put my drink down, get on one knee — this is in front of a bunch of people — and I say, ‘You’re real. Where have you been all my life?’ Like, loud,” the New Jersey native recalled during a December 2018 interview with Vogue.

Months after their first in-person meeting, Nick and Priyanka attended the 2017 Met Gala together. At the time, they declared they were nothing more than friends. It wasn’t until May 2018 — one year later — that Us Weekly broke the news that they were officially a couple. “It’s a good match and they are both interested in each other,” a source told the publication at the time.

Two months later, the “Sucker” singer got down on one knee and proposed.

“I got down on one knee, again, and I said: ‘Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me?’” Nick recalled in the same Vogue interview. “No joke — she took about 45 seconds. … I’m going to put this ring on your finger now unless you have any objections.”

Later that same year, in December, the singer and actress said their “I dos” during two elaborate ceremonies in India.

“Just knowing that I have my husband by my side is the best perk of all — because he’s the best guy,” Priyanka told Us Weekly in January 2020. “We have a great time together.”

Nick, for his part, has echoed her sentiments in various interviews.

“I think that it’s just that magical connection you’ve got with somebody when it’s right. We’re very lucky. We definitely knew each other pretty well before we really started dating properly,” Nick said of their relationship while speaking with SiriusXM in March 2021. “And I think that foundation as friends always helps any relationship sort of evolve in a natural and organic way.”

Scroll through our gallery for Nick and Priyanka’s entire relationship timeline.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.