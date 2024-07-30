Nick Jonas may not be an Olympic athlete, but he has competed in the Disney Channel Games — which is a close second! The former child actor is reminiscing on his Disney days — where he compared our version of the Olympics to a popular dating show.

Keep reading to find out what really went down behind-the-scenes.

The Jonas Brother singer made a July 2024 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his new film The Good Half and his ongoing tour with his band.

Nick further revealed that he was supposed to be on his way to Paris for the 2024 Olympics, but opted to skip the opening ceremony so he could attend the late night show. Host Jimmy Fallon noted that the singer wouldn’t actually be competing in the Olympics, but has participated in the Disney Channel Games!

To his response, Nick recalled some fond memories from the show. “For those [who] don’t know, the Disney Channel Games were basically the Olympics, but they would bring in 100-ish Disney Channel stars from all over the world and make us compete in silly games,” he explained of our childhood.

“But what it really was, was like Love Island on crack. They would put a bunch of teenagers in the Disney park after hours and just say: ‘Let’s see what happens.’”

In case you didn’t know, Nick faced off in the Disney games against his older brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas in 2008 (all on opposing teams). The “Jealous” singer ended up winning the competition that year, alongside Brenda Song, Adrienne Bailon, Mitchel Musso, Anna Maria Perez de Taglé, Deniz Akdeniz, Jason Earles, Jake T. Austin, Rafael Baronesi andJasmine Richards.

Nick didn’t explain his reasoning behind comparing the Disney Games to the popular dating show. However, we can infer that maybe there was some romance going on between contestants, which is what the UK based show is all about!

In Love Island, a group of people are sent to a resort in that has been converted into a set. While there, the islanders couple up and compete in games and challenges. Things start to get tricky when the contestants are asked if they want to remain with their current partners or “recouple” with someone new.

Now, we’re wondering who Nick coupled up with on the Disney Channel games.

