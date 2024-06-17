Nick Jonas is re-entering his theatre kid era!

The former Disney star will be returning to Broadway for a new adaptation of The Last Five Years! In the upcoming two-person show, Jason Robert Brown‘s Broadway debut as a playwright, the “Jealous” singer will share the spotlight with Tony Award-winning actress Adrienne Warren. Scheduled for spring 2025, this production marks the first-ever Broadway run of Brown’s work.

Whitney White will be directing the new production, with Brown writing brand new music for the project. It will mark the first time The Last Five Years has premiered on Broadway, as it first debuted in 2001 and had off-Broadway runs in 2002 and 2013.

“I have always believed that when the time was right, The Last Five Years would make its way to Broadway,” Brown said in a statement following the news. “To have Nick and Adrienne taking on these roles is a composer’s dream come true, and to have Whitney’s extraordinary guidance and vision is the hope of every playwright. It has taken twenty-five years, but the time is right.”

The show follows the romantic rollercoaster of Jamie (Nick), a budding author, and Cathy (Adrienne), a hopeful actress, as their love story unfolds and intertwines over a span of five tumultuous years in New York City. It earned a film adaptation starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan in 2014.

Nick and Adrienne joyfully shared the exciting news on their own Instagram accounts, unveiling the inaugural post from the show’s official social media.

“Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren star in the first Broadway production of The Last Five Years by Jason Robert Brown, directed by Whitney White. Sign up now for first access to tickets: TheLastFiveYearsBroadway.com 📸: @normanjeanroy,” the caption read.

Nick will be making his return to Broadway after more than a decade since the 2012 revival of How to Succeed in Business. His stage journey began in childhood with memorable roles in A Christmas Carol, Annie Get Your Gun and Les Misérables.

In 2023, Nick, alongside his brothers Kevin and Joe, captivated Broadway audiences with a five-night residency.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.