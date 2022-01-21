Supportive friends! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra announced the birth of their first baby together with a joint social media statement on Friday, January 21, and a few major celebrities had pretty amazing reactions.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate,” the couple wrote on Instagram. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Following the news, Nick’s brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas — who both have kids of their own — took to the comments section. The former DNCE singer commented one red heart emoji on both of their social media posts, while the Married to Jonas alum opted for two red heart emoji in his comment.

Days before announcing their baby news, the Quantico actress spoke about her and Nick’s hopes to become parents during an interview with Vanity Fair.

“They’re a big part of our desire for the future,” she shared in the interview, which was published on January 13. “By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.”

Nick and Priyanka also celebrated their three-year anniversary in December 2021. The two tied the knot in 2018 following a whirlwind romance.

“I think that it’s just that magical connection you’ve got with somebody when it’s right. We’re very lucky. We definitely knew each other pretty well before we really started dating properly,” the “Jealous” crooner said during a March 2021 interview with SiriusXM. “And I think that foundation as friends always helps any relationship sort of evolve in a natural and organic way.”

The Isn’t It Romantic star, for her part, candidly addressed the public’s perception to their relationship during Netflix’s Jonas Brothers Family Roast, which premiered in November 2021.

“Nick and I have a 10-year age gap,” she joked at the time. “There are many ’90s pop culture references he doesn’t understand, and I have to explain it to him. He showed me how to use TikTok for example. You know, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like.”

She also defended their marriage, noting, “I didn’t even know how famous Nick was? All I knew was that he was Kevin Jonas’ baby brother.”

But, of course, Nick took all the jokes in stride.

“He took it really well. How many of us get to roast our husbands publicly, right? I enjoyed it so much. The thing about it is I was really nervous the day before because I haven’t done stand-up,” Priyanka said during an appearance on The View after the special was releases. “I would never be able to be roasted because I take offense to everything.”

Now that they’ve tackled stand-up comedy together, the duo are gearing up for parenthood. Scroll through our gallery to see which of Nick and Priyanka’s famous friends reacted to their baby news.

