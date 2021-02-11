Get ready to get spooked by the Shadowman with Are You Afraid of the Dark? Curse of the Shadows season 2!

When J-14 exclusively caught up with the cast of the Nickelodeon show’s last month, stars Bryce Gheisar, Arjun Athalye, Beatrice Kitsos, Malia Baker, Dominic Mariche and Parker Queenan introduced fans to their characters — the new Midnight Society. Now that the new season’s premiere is almost here, it’s safe to say that these young stars definitely slay the screen.

Based on the iconic 1990s TV show of the same name, the new Are You Afraid of the Dark? is a reimagining of the cult classic. During the latest installment of six-episode miniseries — which airs its first episode on Friday, February 12 — viewers are immediately sucked into the legend of the Shadowman as they unknowingly find themselves in his clutches through the eyes of the Midnight Society’s leader, Connor (played by Parker).

When the teen doesn’t turn up to Shadow Bay High School and skips the Midnight Society meeting, Connor’s best friends Luke (played by Bryce), Hannah (played by Beatrice), Jai (played by Arjun) and Gabby (played by Malia), along with Hannah’s little brother Seth (played by Dominic), start to unravel a mystery they may never return from.

“You’ve got to break the rules to change the rules,” Hannah tells her fellow Midnight Society members in the debut episode, titled “The Tale of the Haunted Woods,” and that’s exactly what they do.

Full of perfectly timed jokes, strong female leads, tons of adventure and ongoing themes of friendship, the Are You Afraid of the Dark? premiere will have you on the edge of your seat for more. Viewers are sure to be rooting for the Midnight Society while the members work together to find their fearless leader and attempt to break the Shadowman’s curse.

So, gather your own group of friends and get ready to retell this spooky tale after watching it on TV. But first, remember, all stories must be “submitted for approval of the Midnight Society.”

Tune in to the Are You Afraid of the Dark? Curse of the Shadows season 2 premiere on Nickelodeon on Friday, February 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

