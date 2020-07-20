Congratulations are in order for Nicki Minaj because the rapper just announced that she’s about to become a mom! Yep, the “Super Bass” songstress, whose real name is Onika Tanya Mara, is expecting her first child with her husband, Kenneth Petty, and fans couldn’t be more excited for her!

Nicki shared the exciting news via Instagram on Monday, July 20.

“#Preggers,” she captioned a shot of her caressing her growing baby bump.

For those who missed it, the 37-year-old revealed that she and Kenneth had gotten married on October 22, 2019, almost one year after they started dating. Sharing a clip of two mugs that said, “Mr.,” and, “Mrs.,” and two hats that said, “Bride,” and, “Groom,” she wrote, “Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19.”

And get this — it turns out, they actually dated once before that, when Nicki was only 16 years old! Yep, according to TMZ, they both grew up in Queens, NY, and met when they were little kids, long before Nicki’s music career ever took off. It was even reported that Kenneth was one of her first real relationships — seriously how sweet is that?!

So who is her man, you ask? Well, according to Billboard, Kenneth — also known as “Zoo” — is 42 years old, and has a long history of criminal activity. They reported that he was convicted of attempted rape in the first degree back in 1995, and was sentenced to 18 to 54 months in prison. Then, in 2006, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges following gunfire that resulted in the death of Lamont Robinson in 2002, The Blast reported. He reportedly served seven years behind bars after being sentenced to 10. He was released in 2013.

Nicki has defended his past, writing in an Instagram comment in December 2018, “He was 15, she was 16… In a relationship. But go [off] internet. Y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life.”

Congrats to the parents-to-be.

