It’s official, Nicole Anderson is now a mom! Yep, the actress welcomed her first child with husband Roberto Paniagu last week, and now, she has shared some adorable pics of the newborn!

For those who missed it, the Jonas alum gave birth to her daughter Charlotte over the Fourth of July weekend.

“A full moon eclipse and display of fireworks greeted Charlie into the world last night,” she wrote at the time on her Instagram Stories. “She’s absolutely perfect and the spitting image of her papa. I’m so deeply in love.”

Then, on Monday, July 13, the former Disney star gave us another look at the adorable baby.

“A week ago you came into my life and completely changed it for the better,” she wrote, alongside a sweet shot of little Charlotte sleeping. “I’m so grateful to be your mama, little one. #fullmoonbaby #charlotteharper.”

How cute?! She shared one more pic of her daughter, which she captioned with a smiley face emoji.

As fans know, the 29-year-old and her hubby technically got married back in 2018. Then, one year later, they threw an epic wedding celebration with a bunch of their celebrity friends and family.

“When our families expressed they wished they’d been there with us, we decided to do it over again,” Nicole wrote on Instagram at the time. “This time, in a small and intimate backyard setting that we couldn’t have gotten together without the help of our families! I think that’s what made this event so special — everyone came together with willing hands and blew me away with such selfless generosity.”

Then, in February 2020, the Make it or Break It star announced she was expecting by sharing a pic of her baby bump!

“These last five months with you have been the best five months of my life,” she said. “Can’t believe we’re halfway there. So excited to see you soon, baby girl.”

Congrats to the new parents!

