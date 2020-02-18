Gabi DeMartino Feels 'Betrayed' By Her Sister Niki Over Topless Vacation Pics

Vlogging sister duo Niki and Gabi DeMartino have gotten into a major social media fight and fans are shook. The DeMartino twins’ public feud started after Niki took to Instagram on Monday, January 17, and posted a since-deleted topless photo of herself, her sister and their friends during a recent trip to the Bahamas.

Seemingly unhappy with the Instagram picture, Gabi commented, “Not really something I want out there, but okay,” before Niki clapped back in a series of comments. According to screenshots from the twins’ fans, it seemed like Gabi was upset with Niki for failing to “get her permission” to post the photo and for not tagging her boyfriend Collin Vogt‘s photography page. Gabi explained that he was the one who snapped the pic.

Attempting to end the fight, Niki changed her caption to give Collin photo credit and disabled comments on that specific photo. She then took to Instagram Stories and explained her side of the story to her 3.7 million followers.

Niki then posted screenshots of her text conversations with Gabi and said that she was trying to stand up for herself.

Shortly after, the Instagram Stories were posted, Gabi responded on her own page. She claimed that the issue had nothing to do with how the photo was edited. She was upset because it was a topless photo posted without anyone’s permission.

The fight quickly left Instagram and continued on another social media platform. Some fans on Twitter claimed that Gabi was being “dramatic,” so she responded to critics in series of since-deleted tweets. The social media star explained that she felt “betrayed” by her sister’s actions.

“A single comment about not approving of a photo upload shouldn’t have turned into clapbacks, comebacks and excuses. I don’t wanna keep handling this on the internet but I’m def not in the wrong for feeling betrayed after she promised she would ask for permission,” Gabi wrote.

In a final Instagram Stories post about the fight, Gabi said, “Everyone has their own insecurities, but to use it against them publicly when you can’t admit you’re wrong…is wrong!”

Niki also took to her Instagram Stories and posted a series of video clips to tell fans that the situation had been resolved. She explained that although it’s usually not on social media, Niki will fight with Gabi “all the time.”

The Youtuber also admitted to being wrong and not “asking for permission” before she posted the topless picture.

“It was just miscommunication,” Niki said before ending the drama. “So I deleted the photo, and I’m going to delete my [Instagram Stories] and if any of you are watching this confused, that’s a good thing. Let’s keep this in the past.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.