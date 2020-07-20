It’s official, NikkieTutorials has “exposed” James Charles! We’re only kidding, well, sort of! In her most recent video, the beauty vlogger — whose real name is Nikkie de Jager — recounted a time when the fellow YouTube star “rejected” her.

“A couple of weeks ago, James snapchatted me and was like ‘I want you to draw my makeup look for me,'” she explained. “So I came up with this really fun, purple, blue, polka dot, realness, fantasy and I was like ‘oh my God I can’t wait to see it on his face.’ And then a couple of days ago James uploaded his ‘My Friends Draw My Makeup Look‘ video and I’m so honored because finally Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, Larray and myself have something in common — we got rejected by James Charles.”

Before showing off the makeup look she had in mind for James, Nikkie added added, “This video is all in good fun, of course.”

After she finished the stunning look, Nikkie called up James via FaceTime and his reaction was priceless.

“It’s eight in the morning, why are you calling me?” he answered. “Oh my God that looks so cool Nikkie.”

“So, that is the look that I drew for you,” she responded.

James then said when she first warned him that about the FaceTime call, the influencer thought he was in trouble.

“I’m dropping my exposed video on the entire community,” Nikkie joked in reply.

Honestly, we seriously are obsessed with Nikkie’s look and loved getting the inside scoop when it came to her friendship with James. During their phone call, the makeup mogul even teased a “My Friends Draw My Makeup Look” part two, so hopefully the blonde beauty will get this stunning look showcased in one of James’ brand new makeup tutorials. Only time will tell!

