Beauty vlogger NikkieTutorials — whose real name is Nikkie de Jager — took to Twitter on Sunday, July 5, and in a since-deleted tweet, called Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling “a disgrace” after the 54-year-old received criticisms for allegedly liking a transphobic tweet that claimed “hormone prescriptions are the new antidepressants.”

Following the backlash, the writer posted a thread — which included 11 tweets — and claimed that “health professionals are concerned that young people struggling with their mental health are being shunted towards hormones and surgery when this may not be in their best interests.”

After J.K.’s lengthy statement, Nikkie hit back with a reply.

“And to think I was such a fan of Harry Potter,” the since-deleted post read. “You’re a disgrace, J.K. Rowling.

She added, “You have no idea how much hurt you’re causing. Shame on you.”

As fans know, the YouTuber came out as transgender back in January. At the time, the makeup artist posted a 17-minute video, where she opened up about her gender identity. Nikkie’s tweet came weeks after other celebrities spoke out against the famed author’s alleged transphobic tweets after she retweeted an article titled “Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate” on June 6, 2020.

“‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people,” she added. “Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

After being slammed online, the 54-year-old seemingly defended her post in a Twitter thread.

“The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women — i.e, to male violence — ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences — is a nonsense,” she wrote. “I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so.”

She then addressed the situation again on her website, explaining that she has been “researching this issue properly” for a while, and listed various psychiatrists and physicians who support her points.

