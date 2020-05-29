After months of dating, Nina Dobrev has finally made her relationship with Shaun White Instagram official, and we’re so here for it! That’s right, on Thursday, May 28, The Vampire Diaries star took to Instagram and featured the former Olympian for the first time on her social media accounts. She revealed to fans that she had cut her beau’s hair while in coronavirus quarantine.

“Adding to resume: hairdresser,” the 31-year-old captioned the snap.

For those who missed it, it was rumored that the two were dating back in March after photos surfaced of them on a bike ride together in California. Then, in April, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that Shaun and Nina were dating after she shared a hilariously Instagram video that seemingly featured the professional snowboarder, but his face was never shown.

“Nina and Shaun are into each other and are dating. They’re enjoying their time together and getting to know each other better,” the insider told the publication at the time. “Nina really likes Shaun and they both laugh a lot together and think each other is funny.”

Now, a little over a month later, another source confirmed to Us Weekly — just after the haircutting snaps went viral — that the couple has been living together amid the current coronavirus pandemic.

“Shaun and Nina have really been enjoying quarantining and living together,” the insider said. “They’re super compatible and both free-spirited people. They’re very comfortable around each other and both supportive of one another in their fields.”

As fans know, prior to Shaun, Nina was in a longterm relationship with her The Vampire Diaries costar Ian Somerhalder. They were first romantically linked in 2010 and were together until 2013. Nina has since become super close with Ian and his wife, Nikki Reed. During a January 2019 interview on Watch What Happens Live the actress said she doesn’t “think that’s weird at all” to be friends with the couple.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.