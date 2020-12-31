Love is in the air for Nina Dobrev! When it comes to her love, life the Vampire Diaries star is no stranger to the dating scene. In fact, the actress has been linked to some pretty famous faces over the years.

Currently, the former CW star is in a pretty serious relationship with Olympic athlete Shaun White. “They are genuinely so in love and are so cute together. It’s very sweet,” a source told E! News in December 2020 about their romance. “They’re just super happy, and things are going really well with them.” The insider noted that they also “openly talk about their future together.”

Before Nina and Shaun first sparked dating rumors in February 2020, the Flatliners actress was romantically linked to Ian Somerhalder, Derek Hough, Liam Hemsworth, Austin Stowell, Glen Powell and Grant Mellon in the past.

When chatting about her romantic interests with Cosmopolitan in 2013, Nina revealed exactly what she looks for in a man.

“A lot of what attracts me is a guy’s mind and humor and talent,” she said at the time. “A man in a suit looking put together and dapper is very attractive, but I also kind of like the I-just-rolled-out-of-bed, a-little-bit-of-scruff, effortless, not-trying-hard-but-still-sexy guy.”

Throughout her time in the spotlight, Nina seemed to have found these qualities in a few different men! Scroll through our gallery for a full breakdown of her dating history.

