No, Louis Partridge will *not* be starring in Greta Gerwig‘s Netflix adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia.

Although there were rumors he would play Digory Kirke, these reports have been retracted, and his IMDb page no longer lists the role.

Deadline initially reported the casting news in connection with Louis’ upcoming Apple TV+ series Disclaimer, but Netflix has since confirmed to Teen Vogue that the information was incorrect.

Netflix began developing The Chronicles of Narnia films and series in 2018, with Greta announced as the director for the new movie in 2023. The famous director, known for Barbie, Little Women and Lady Bird, previously revealed how “terrified” she is to touch the beloved franchise.

Speaking with Variety last year, Netflix’s then-film chief Scott Stuber spoke about the upcoming adaptation and what to expect.

“Obviously, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is kind of the preeminent one, but there’s such an interesting narrative form [to the Narnia book series] if you read all of them,” he said. “And so that’s what she’s working on now with [producer] Amy Pascal and Mark Gordon, and they’re trying to figure out how they can break the whole arc of all of it.”

In other news, Louis recently made his red carpet debut with Olivia Rodrigo at the Venice Film Festival premiere for his film, Disclaimer.

For their Venice debut, Louis and Olivia coordinated in sleek black outfits. Olivia dazzled in a sleek black dress, while Louis opted for a classic black suit along with shades. They later attended another event at the festival, with Olivia switching to a chic black mini dress and Louis sporting a pale pink collared shirt with black pants.

Rumors about their relationship first emerged in late 2023, with the couple spotted together several times in New York City. Since then, they have remained closely connected while keeping their romance relatively private. Olivia has yet to discuss their relationship in interviews.

Louis dished on his relationship with the pop star during an interview from March 2024 with Vogue UK.

“Dating probably shouldn’t be done in the public eye. There’s enough going on between two people. You don’t need the voices of thousands of others in your head. I think she’s got it a lot worse than I have. I can be a bit of a normal person. She’s got tons and tons of eyes on her case.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.